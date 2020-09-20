Hillary Clinton: Trump, GOP’s ‘Lust for Power’ Is Destroying Our Institutions

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) of having a destructive lust for power on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

While discussing a nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clinton said, “I was able to watch your previous interviews with Senators Klobuchar and Barrasso, and Senator Barrasso is doing an epic job trying to defend the indefensible. The system has been broken for quite a while, but clearly, the decision that Mitch McConnell made back in 2016 in the midst of that presidential election, but at a much earlier time when Justice Scalia unexpectedly passed away, should be the standard now. They talk about we had other standards before, well, they made a new precedent and the new presidential which they defended incredibly passionately was to wait for the next president, whoever that is, to make the nomination, but as you clearly heard, that is not what they are intending, and it’s another blow to our institutions.”

She added, “You know, what’s happening in our country is incredibly dangerous. Our institutions are being basically undermined by the lust for power, power for personal gain in the case of the president or power for institutional gain in the case of Mitch McConnell, at the cost of ensuring that our institutions withstand whatever the political wins might be. But they made this decision if 2016, and they held to account for it.”

