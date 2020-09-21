CNN’s Navarro: Trump, GOP Being So ‘Disrespectful’ of RBG — ‘It Leaves Me Pained’

CNN contributor Ana Navarro said Monday that by attempting to vote on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the November election, both the president and Republican lawmakers were disrespecting Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish not to be replaced until after the next presidential inauguration.

NPR reported Ginsburg’s final words spoken to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Navarro said, “I just feel that the reaction has been so disrespectful to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And whether you agree would her politics or not, the American people, particularly women, owe RGB such a huge debt of gratitude for how much she moved the ball on equality, on civil rights. Probably much like Thurgood Marshall, who had also been a civil rights lawyer before being a judge, not just a judge or a lawyer, but a civil rights lawyer. And it’s so disrespectful of someone whose body is still warm and hasn’t been buried, who we know what her last wishes were, who was 87 years old with pancreatic cancer in the middle of a pandemic —we saw how small and frail, and she was still showing up to work because she wanted to avoid this debacle, this division, this break up of America that we are about to witness. Just so disrespectful, it leaves me pained and speechless.”

