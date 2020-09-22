Boehner on SCOTUS Vacancy: ‘The Constitution Is Pretty Clear’ — ‘This Is Not Like Reinventing the Wheel Here’

Tuesday, during an interview that aired on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) made the case President Donald Trump, and the U.S. Senate should proceed to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

Boehner acknowledged the procedure could be considered a “rush,” but said it was likely the nominee was already confirmed by the U.S. Senate once before for a position on a lower court.

“The Constitution is pretty clear,” he said. “The President will nominate someone, and it is up to the United States Senate to confirm them or not. But Republicans have the majority in the United States Senate. The President is a Republican. And I know what was said a couple of years ago, but the Constitution lays out the case where the Senate can proceed. And frankly, I hope they do. Having this hang out there through Election Day, I don’t think does anybody any good.”

“Some would say it is a rush,” Boehner continued. “OK, that’s a risk they’re willing to take to be able to vote. But it looks like to me they’re going to proceed. I would venture to say whoever the nominee probably already sits on the federal bench, has probably already been vetted and confirmed by the Senate at one time or another for the position they currently hold. This is not like reinventing the wheel here. This ought to be able to move rather smoothly over the next five to six weeks.”

