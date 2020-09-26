Schumer: Senate Democrats ‘United in Opposition’ to Barrett

During a press conference on Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Senate Democrats are “united in opposition” to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and that Democrats in both the House and the Senate, along with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden are united “in alerting the American people” to the risk posed to their health care by the Barrett nomination.

Schumer said, “My colleagues are united in opposition. Many of them have issued statements in opposition, and we are united. Democrats House, Senate, and Joe Biden in alerting the American people to the danger, danger to their health care, their very health care they depend on, with this nomination.”

