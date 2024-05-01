U.S. House Votes to Block Biden’s Lead Ammo Ban

On Tuesday, the House voted 214-201 to block the Biden administration’s ban on the use of lead ammunition on federal lands or waters.

The South Carolina Daily Gazette noted the vast majority of the votes that led to passage of the block came from Republicans, with a small number of Democrats voting to block as well.

The legislation blocking the ban, H.R. 615, was sponsored by Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA).

People who have never gone hunting or fishing don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. The Biden administration’s effort to ban lead ammo and tackle is ridiculous and isn’t based in science. My Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act will ensure federal agencies… pic.twitter.com/hz6EZxmt5A — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) April 30, 2024

Wittman spoke on the House Floor in support of the legislation, noting that much opposition to it came from people who neither hunt nor fish:

Republicans Vern Buchanan, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Matt Gaetz voted against H.R. 615.

