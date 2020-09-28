Blackburn: Treatment of Barrett by Left and Media Is ‘Religious Bigotry’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) characterized the treatment of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett by the mainstream media and the left as “religious bigotry” and expressed amazement at “how the media has one way to respond to liberal women and another way to respond to conservative women” where diversity of viewpoint isn’t allowed.

Blackburn said, “I have to tell you, it is so amazing to me how the media has one way to respond to liberal women and another way to respond to conservative women. And there is no viewpoint diversity that is welcomed when it comes to the mainstream media and the left. And when you look at the treatment that they are already dishing out on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and what they are saying about her, it is religious bigotry. They are saying this woman who takes her children to church every week that that is — they see it as a disqualifier in some regards. You would think that they are aiming to have only atheists or secularists. It really is disappointing to hear that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett