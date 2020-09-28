Whoopi Goldberg on NYT Tax Story: We Pay Our Fair Share, ‘How Dare You!’

ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg got visibly angry about a New York Times story on President Donald Trump’s tax returns during her show on Monday.

Goldberg said, “I’ll tell you what’s pissing me off. My mother when I was — I told this story four years ago when he — when we found out about his $900,000 — million dollar debt or whatever it was was forgiven, and he said he was smart because he knew what the loopholes were, and I can think of my mother trying desperately every year to pay her taxes to the IRS, and the IRS coming after my mother because maybe she didn’t — she wasn’t able to pay all of it, but she could pay some of it. And how they harassed her to make sure that she paid. And I remember her crying, trying to figure out how to pay these taxes. I remember that she paid them out year after year because she didn’t make all that much dough.”

She added, “I don’t understand why my mother had to be harassed, why millions of Americans have to be harassed, and a tax code, as you brought up, Sara, that was put together by a guy who doesn’t pay taxes. So, now people who don’t have any money because they’re working to pay the taxes because now taxes are everything. You can’t write anything off. You can’t — you can’t catch a break. I don’t understand. He paid 750 bucks.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Who are the people who are supposed to pay for the roads and the police department and the fire department? Is it the poor? Is it the working poor? Is it the lower middle, the middle class in this country, or are rich people supposed to pay a lot of that? In my opinion, they make more.”

Goldberg said, “We’re all supposed to be paying our fair share, and I don’t get when you suddenly look at people can’t send their kids to camp and people can’t buy little bits of things or can’t go on vacation because the tax laws are such that they can’t write anything off. I don’t understand how any of that works. Why are we having to pay? Because I work every day like a whole bunch of people. Why is it all on us to do this? Where is he? How dare you! How dare you!”

Behar said, “He is a crook.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN