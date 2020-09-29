CNN’s Blitzer: ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If This Is ‘the Last’ Debate Between Trump and Biden

During CNN’s coverage of Tuesday’s presidential debate, host Wolf Blitzer characterized the debate as “the most chaotic presidential debate I’ve ever seen,” and stated that the chaos of the debate is “raising a lot of questions about the future of the presidential debate between these two candidates.” Blitzer further stated that he “wouldn’t be surprised,” “if this is the last presidential debate” between President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

