Tillis Rips Senate Dems for Not Meeting with ACB — ‘They’re Going to Make a Circus’

Tuesday, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) weighed in on some Democratic senators refusing to meet with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett before her confirmation hearing.

Tillis told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Democrats intend to make Barrett’s confirmation “a circus.” He added that Democrats know meeting with Barrett before the hearing would make it “more difficult to pull off the theater” he expects to see from them.

“I think it’s because they are going to make a circus when they get into the committee,” Tillis outlined. “And if they met with Judge Barrett for an hour, they would find it very difficult to go after her the way I think that they are going to. This is an extraordinary mother of seven children. This is going to be the first justice with school-age kids in the history of the United States, incredible academic record, great work as a jurist. A number of people across the ideological spectrum who support her clerked with her. So, I don’t think they want to meet her because if they know her beforehand it’s going to be a lot more difficult to pull off the theater I expect to see on October the 12th.”

Tillis went on to say Democrats’ criticisms of Barrett that she will kill off the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade is just a “political stunt.”

“Really, what the Democrats want to do is distract the discussion away from who would Joe Biden put forth. I would like everybody to go out to joebidenjudges.com. We have done the homework. We knew who were on some of Obama’s and Biden’s shortlist. You should go to joebidenjudges.com and take a look at many people they are likely to put forward, and Joe Biden refuses to even publish a list,” he added.

