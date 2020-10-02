MSNBC’s O’Donnell: ‘There Will Probably Be No More Debates’ Between Biden and Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell predicted that there will likely be no further debates between President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

O’Donnell said, “There will probably be no more debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. And the change that the Presidential Debate Commission is going to have to make is the location of the vice presidential debate. It is unconscionably reckless of the Presidential Debate Commission to force the presidential and vice presidential candidates to fly around the country to these scheduled debate locations. Next Wednesday’s vice presidential debate should be in Washington, D.C. so that the vice president and Sen. Harris and their staffs are not subject to the dangers of travel during the coronavirus pandemic, something that the Presidential Debate Commission should have considered in the original scheduling of these debates. But now that the president of the United States is in the hospital for the foreseeable future, the vice president should not be leaving Washington, D.C.”

He further stated that there shouldn’t be any audience members in the room with the candidates for any future debates that do take place.

