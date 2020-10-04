Trump Campaign’s Cortes to FNC’s Wallace: You’re ‘Haranguing’ Me Like You Did to Trump — ‘You Were Not a Neutral Moderator’

Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes told Fox News host Chris Wallace he was not a “neutral moderator” at the first presidential debate on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

Cortes accused Wallace of haranguing him about President Donald Trump’s family and advisers not wearing masks at the debate last Tuesday.

Cortes said, “Chris, the way you’re starting to harangue me now actually reminds me of what you did to the president during that debate on Tuesday night. You were not a neutral moderator then. I don’t mind tough questions. I welcome reasonably tough questions. What I don’t think is OK is for you to become the effective opposition to the president.”

Wallace said, “The president interrupted me and the vice president 145 times. So I object to you saying I harangued the president. I know it’s the talking point.”

