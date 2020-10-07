MSNBC’s Maddow: Pence ‘Was Visiting from Another World’

Wednesday following the vice-presidential debate, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow gave her reaction by proclaiming Vice President Mike Pence was “visiting from another world.”

Maddow said, “I will say that what Brian was just saying about the fly. They were visually distracting and strange things. I don’t think we need to dwell on them. Those were the oddities — something going on with Mike Pence’s eye and the fly that nested in his hair quite comfortably for the length of an entire question. Other than that, a visit to normal politics land. Fine and expected when it comes to Senator Harris, who has been a mainstream Democratic politician her life. Mike Pence was visiting from another world in which the Donald Trump presidency is from a normal presidency, and he was defending it under normal terms. That would have made for a debate, but it is not the presidency we all lived through. He was defending something nothing like what we have lived through.”

