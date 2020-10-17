Blackburn: Eliminate Section 230 Liability Protections for Large Companies, Keep It for Small Ones

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that the liability protections of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act should still exist for small companies, but not for large tech companies.

Co-host Will Cain asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:00] “Why not just take Section 230 away? Why not let these companies be liable to suits for what they may or may not publish?”

Blackburn answered, “That’s right. And the reason that, as we’ve worked on this over the last several years, the reason you do not take it away is because you want a competitive marketplace, and Section 230 was put in place for new start businesses. This is something that was put there in the ’90s as the internet and these platforms were growing. They are no longer in their infancy.”

Cain then asked, “So, it would still apply to small companies, but no longer to these massive tech companies?”

Blackburn responded, “That’s right.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett