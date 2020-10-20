Schumer: Trump’s Coronavirus Response ‘Gross,’ ‘Obnoxious,’ ‘Cruel Ignorance’

Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that he had “never seen such gross and obnoxious and cruel ignorance.”

Schumer said, “The president has been derelict, totally derelict in his responsibilities here since the very beginning. I asked he declare a national emergency on January 26. They dithered and dallied for a month before they even began to do it.”

He continued, “Let me tell you something people don’t know. In the original bill, we passed the $2 trillion bill called the CARES bill. Back in April, there was some money to be given to the state for tracing and testing. The Trump government have not distributed it. There are $9 billion still sitting there right now that could be distributed tomorrow. It’s been passed into legislation signed into law. They don’t do it.”

He added, “I have never seen such gross and obnoxious and cruel ignorance and not caring in any administration. It is appalling what they have done here. We are going to have a second wave, and we are not prepared for it. This administration is doing such a bad job. My governor is trying, and my mayor, they are trying, but without federal help, you can’t solve the problem.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN