Marsha Blackburn: ‘Very Positive’ Final Debate for Trump

Friday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to the previous night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Blackburn told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that it was “a very positive night for Donald Trump.” She also said Biden “fumbled” answers on his healthcare plan and getting people back to school and work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“If you want a political insider and an elitist, Joe Biden’s your guy. If you want an outsider who is going to fight for you, Donald Trump is your guy. And Maria, I thought it was a really good, healthy exchange. And for people to see the differences when it comes to the economy, the minimum wage, taxes, what you would do with energy, Joe Biden saying he actually wants to shut down the oil and gas industry. I thought this was a very positive night for Donald Trump.”

“The president was smart to point out … if Joe Biden has his way on healthcare, you, 153 million Americans, plus 57 million in Medicare, you are going to lose your private health insurance,” she added. “And you’re not going to have a doctor. You’re going to have a bureaucrat. And that is something people I think will talk about because it affects them. And the president rightly turned the conversation to getting people back to work, children back to school, and Joe Biden fumbled every one of those answers.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent