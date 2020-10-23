Pence: Biden and His Family Have ‘to Come Forward’ – ‘Astonishing’ How Media Lost Interest in Foreign Influence

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “needs to come forward and come clean about what was going on when he was running the U.S. effort in Ukraine” and that Biden’s family should also step forward. Pence also said he is stunned that after years of the Russia investigation, “suddenly, the media has lost any interest whatsoever in foreign impact or foreign efforts to influence people in American politics.”

Pence said, “[T]he American people have a right to know what Joe Biden and his family have been up to. I am — it is astonishing to me, after living through the last 3 1/2 years, 2 1/2 years of which were spent in what the president rightly calls a witch hunt investigation, investigation, not just of the president, our administration, but of his family, suddenly, the media has lost any interest whatsoever in foreign impact or foreign efforts to influence people in American politics. Joe Biden needs to come forward and come clean about what was going on when he was running the U.S. effort in Ukraine. … Joe Biden’s got to come forward. His family’s got to come forward.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett