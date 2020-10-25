Ocasio-Cortez: Biden’s Fracking Position ‘Does Not Bother Me’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former Vice President Joe Biden’s position on fracking did not bother her because she said it would be “a privilege to lobby him.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s turn to climate change, which is an issue of tremendous importance, especially to you. You introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban all fracking nationwide the next five years. To be completely candid, Vice President Biden’s position on the issue of fracking has been confusing. During the primary, he sounded supportive of a ban. On Saturday, he told supporters in Pennsylvania I’m not banning fracking altogether. It sounds like now he is on the other side of the issue from you. Does it bother you?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “It does not bother me. I believe, and I have a very strong position on fracking. You know, the science is very clear, the methane emissions from fracking 60 times mow powerful at CO2 emissions and trapping heat and air and stopping climate change. There is a scientific consensus. However, that is my view. Vice President Biden has made very clear that he does not agree with the fracking ban, and I consider that, you know—it will be a privilege to lobby him should we win the White House, but we need to focus on winning the White House first. I am happy to make my case, but I understand he is in disagreement with that issue.”

