Kamala Harris: ‘I Do’ Think Trump Is Racist — ‘Pattern’ Goes Back to Questioning Obama’s Citizenship

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), the 2o2o Democratic ticket’s vice-presidential pick, on Sunday said she thinks President Donald Trump was “racist.”

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Harris pointed to a “pattern” that goes back to questioning former President Barack Obama’s citizenship. She also brought up the Charlottesville riots, claiming Trump referred to neo-Nazis as “very fine people.”

Host Norah O’Donnell noted that Trump has frequently “attacked” Harris since she was named former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

“Well, this is not the first time in my life I’ve been called names and … it was predictable, sadly,” Harries stated.

O’Donnell then asked the California senator, “Do you think the president is racist?”

“Yes, I do,” Harris replied with a laugh. “Yeah, I do.”

She continued, “You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first black President of the United States. You can look at Charlottesville when there were peaceful protesters, and on the other side, neo-Nazis, and he talks about fine people on either side, calling Mexicans rapists and criminals, his first order of business was to institute a Muslim ban. It all speaks for itself.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent