FNC’s Kilmeade: Biden Should Be Asked if He Knows Bobulinski

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden should be asked if he knows Tony Bobulinski and “a yes or no would tell a lot.”

After Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “If this was false, if Hunter Biden was not trading on his family’s name and his father’s office, they would simply say, this is false. This is not authentic. This is fake. But we all know that Hunter Biden, like much of the rest of the Biden family, has been trading on the Biden family name and Joe Biden’s public office for decades.” Kilmeade said, “But they don’t even throw out the question. He didn’t even punt on the question. He hasn’t gotten the question, and this stuff’s been out a week already. And do you know Tony Bobulinski might be something else to follow up on, a yes or no would tell a lot.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett