Pelosi: ‘Let’s Take a Look and See’ Whether We Should Pack SCOTUS, ‘Maybe We Need More District Courts’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that we should “take a look and see” whether we should expand the size of the Supreme Court and “maybe we need more district courts as well.”

Pelosi said, “I think that Joe Biden has given us a good path. He’s going to have something that people can understand why this is important. And I like something that Brian said about, not just the Supreme Court, but the other courts. … In 1876, there were nine justices on the court. Our population has grown enormously since then. Should we expand the court? Well, let’s take a look and see. But not — and that relates to the nine district courts, maybe we need more district courts as well. And one other thing we need, we need for these justices to disclose their holdings.”

