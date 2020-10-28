FNC’s Bream: Miles Taylor Revelation ‘Raises Questions’ about Anonymously Sourced Stories

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” host Shannon Bream stated that the revelation that former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor was the anonymous Trump official who wrote a New York Times op-ed “raises questions” about the number of stories about the Trump administration that have been based on anonymous sources and “makes you wonder at what level these voices were and who they were.”

Bream said, “I think it raises questions for people who think about how many things have been published, based primarily, if not totally, on anonymous sources. And it makes you wonder at what level these voices were and who they were. So, this raises a lot of questions for people tonight, finding out about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett