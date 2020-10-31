Graham: Social Media Censorship Is ‘the Biggest Threat to Conservatism’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that “the biggest threat to conservatism” is “social media companies censoring information that conservatives put out.”

Graham said, “I think it’s the biggest threat to conservatism, is the social media companies censoring information that conservatives put out. The New York Post is the fourth-largest paper in the world. Listen to this, the Department of Homeland Security sent out a tweet about walls will protect the country from gangs and drugs and child trafficking. They censored this tweet. But they allow the ayatollah, under the theory of saber-rattling, talking about destroying the state of Israel. In Twitter’s world, DHS is more harmful to the world than the ayatollah of Iran. This is ridiculous. This censorship’s got to come to an end. And how do you bring it to an end? Eliminate Section 230, so you can sue these people if they suppress your content.”

