Whitmer: ‘Very Troubling’ Trump Is Growing ‘Increasingly Unstable’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Thursday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump was “growing increasingly unstable,” which she called “very troubling.”

Anchor Brian Williams said, “I’d like to ask you for two things. Number one, a report on inside team Biden on degree of optimism and urgency. And number two, acknowledgment of the danger of the president’s remarks, tone, tenor, atmosphere, threatening the mistruths. And one of his assertions touched your state. It was that cities like Detroit and Philadelphia, not the first time we have heard this from him, are too corrupt to count the votes.”

Whitmer said, “I think it’s he’s growing increasingly unstable and unpatriotic. And I think it’s very troubling. The difference that you heard out of Joe Biden in the last couple of days is confidence and encouraging people to be patient. This is your our system. It is not always easy. It is not always fast. But we ensure that every vote gets counted, and we abide by the will of the people, and that’s what we need to do here as well.”

She added, “I think that, throughout this campaign, the rhetoric has been incredibly dangerous and volatile, and we see that, to this moment. Joe Biden has been focused on really closing his campaign with a call to unity. That we can and must join forces. We have a virus that is raging, out of control, in the United States. We have posted over 100,000 new cases the last couple of days in a row. The highest, by far, since the beginning of our experience with COVID-19. Instead of focusing on bringing us together and rallying against our common enemy, this White House has been focused on sowing the seeds of distrust and hate, American against American.”

