Philadephia Mayor: Trump Should ‘Put His Big Boy Pants on’ and ‘Acknowledge the Fact that He Lost’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney: "What the President needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner -- just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and frankly just as Al Gore did." pic.twitter.com/DhKAQ4aJrA

During a press conference on Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) stated that President Donald Trump should “put his big boy pants on.” And that Trump should “acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner,” just as other defeated candidates like Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Al Gore did.

Kenney said, “I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and frankly, just as Al Gore did. And stop this, and let us move forward as a country. And that’s my feeling. I doubt he’ll listen to me, but that’s it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett