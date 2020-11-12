Cruz: GA Senate Seat Needed to Save U.S. from Sanders, Warren, AOC Radical Agenda

During an interview with FBN’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) emphasized the importance of January’s Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs, which contests between incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff, and incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Raphael Warnock.

Cruz said without the two incumbent Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate, the country was susceptible to the radical agendas of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Let me say also, you mentioned a minute ago the Georgia Senate race, two Senate seats on the ballot January 5,” he said. “I’m going to be traveling to Georgia. Control of the Senate hinges on the State of Georgia, and if you don’t want to see the radical leftist agenda of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and AOC implemented, that Georgia Senate seat is to save the whole country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor