CNN’s Acosta: Trump ‘Engaging In this Fantasy’ He Can Still Win — ‘It’s Over’

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said Friday on “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer” that President Donald Trump is “engaging in this fantasy that he has a chance to win the 2020 election.”

Acosta said, “President Trump is still engaging in this fantasy that he has a chance to win the 2020 election, but that’s not true. It’s over. He didn’t win.”

He continued, “Just a short while ago in the Rose Garden, the president took no questions and appeared to come out in front of the cameras to sue his damaged ego. He suggested there was a way he could remain in office after January. That’s not happening. Even officials in the Trump administration say Mr. Trump’s conspiracy theories are bogus when it comes to the election. They are full of lies. While the president is full of bluster in front of the cameras, his close allies are telling a different story, that he’s starting to come around to the reality that he has lost.”

He added, “Welcome to the White House Twilight Zone, where President Trump is still publicly clinging to an alternate reality, the one where he can still win the 2020 election.”

