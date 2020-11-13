Maher: Democrats ‘Too Often’ Come Across as Lacking Common Sense

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “Liberals can either write off half the country as irredeemable, or they can ask, what is it about a D next to a candidate’s name that makes it so toxic?” And that the problem is “Democrats, too often, don’t come across as having common sense to a huge swath of Americans.”

Maher said, “Democrats were supposed to flip the Senate, and didn’t; supposed to flip state legislatures, not a one; and they lost seats in the House. In a year that was so much about making people aware of racism, their share of minority votes went down. The message to Democrats from so much of the country seems to be, we don’t like Trump, but we still can’t bring ourselves to vote for you. If Cracker Jack was made of popcorn and dog shit and half the people threw out the popcorn, popcorn should want to know why. Liberals can either write off half the country as irredeemable, or they can ask, what is it about a D next to a candidate’s name that makes it so toxic?”

He later added, “Democrats, too often, don’t come across as having common sense to a huge swath of Americans.” And that parties end up wearing “everything anyone on your side does. Republicans are the party of don’t wear masks, kids in cages, ‘Lock her up.’ And Democrats are the party of every hypersensitive social justice warrior woke bullshit story in the news. They’re the party that disappears people or tries to make them apologize for ridiculous things.”

Maher further stated, “Democrats kept saying in the campaign, you can’t possibly think Trump is preferable to what we’re selling, and many voters keep saying, yes we can. In fact, our primary reason [for] voting for him is to create a bulwark against you. Because your side thinks silence is violence, and looting is not. Because you’re the party of chasing speakers off college campuses and making everyone walk on eggshells and replacing let’s not see color with let’s see it always and everywhere, formerly the position of the Ku Klux Klan. It would be so easy to win elections if we would just drop this shit.”

