Obama Compares Trump to Dictator — ‘There Has Been a Sense’ He Would ‘Do Anything to Stay in Power’

In a sit-down interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired on Sunday, former President Barack Obama took a shot at President Donald Trump by comparing him to a dictator.

Obama suggested there has been a “sense” during Trump’s presidency that he would “do anything to stay in power,” including killing people and suppressing journalists. He added that Joe Biden, who has been declared the 2020 presidential victor by the media, needs to signal to the world that is no longer the case.

“I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is justified in order to get power,” Obama advised. “And that’s not unique to the United States. There are strong men and dictators around the world who think that I can do anything to stay in power. I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. I can run phony elections. I can suppress journalists. But that’s not who we’re supposed to be. And one of the signals I think that Joe Biden needs to send to the world is that no, those values that we preached, and we believed in, and subscribed in, we still believe.”

