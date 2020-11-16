Susan Collins: ‘I Don’t Think We Should Compromise on the Far-Left Agenda’ of Sanders and Others

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that while she thinks there are areas where Republicans and Democrats can find agreement, “I don’t think we should compromise on the far-left agenda that Bernie and others are pushing,” and that voters rejected.

Collins stated, “I think one of the messages that voters sent was they are rejecting that far-left agenda, which includes packing the Supreme Court, defunding our police officers, and also ending the filibuster, Medicare for all, which would decrease the quality and accessibility of health care in this country, cause many of our rural hospitals to close. Those are far-left ideas, and I know Bernie sincerely believes in them, but I think it’s pretty clear that most of America does not.”

She added, “I don’t think we should compromise on the far-left agenda that Bernie and others are pushing, but I do think there are ways to work together on everything from another COVID relief bill to deal with the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, to an infrastructure package, as I just mentioned, and also making the market more competitive for prescription drugs to help bring down the price.”

