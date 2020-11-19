CNN’s Cuomo on NYC School Closure: ‘Why Close the Schools?’ ‘What’s Magic’ about a 3% Positivity Rate?

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo criticized New York City’s closure of schools by wondering, “The rate in the city is 3%. What’s magic about 3%? The rate in the schools is .17%. Why close the schools? Why not close everything else before you close the schools?”

Cuomo said, “I am an antagonist, full disclosure, to the idea of how we’re handling schools. It doesn’t make sense to me, doc, that one case closes down a whole school. They don’t have any real ways of getting testing. They have different kinds of tests and different periods. New York City just shut down all the schools. The rate in the city is 3%. What’s magic about 3%? The rate in the schools is .17%. Why close the schools? Why not close everything else before you close the schools? What am I getting wrong?”

