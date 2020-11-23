Maxine Waters on Trump’s Presidency: ‘The Door Is Closed,’ ‘It’s Over’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the door was closed on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Waters said, “Of course, this president has disappointed us in every turn. I wish I could say I’m surprised at what he’s doing. This way that he is trying to make people believe that somehow he actually won the election, that the Democrats have all been a fraud, not counting the votes properly on and on. I’m not surprised. I have known that this was a man with no good values. This was a human being who really doesn’t care about others and really doesn’t care about the Constitution, democracy, none of that. He has shown it throughout this four years.”

She added, “So let him keep going as far as he wants to go even though the door is closed on him now. There’s nowhere for him to go. If he wants to try and keep going to the Supreme Court, let him try. It’s over. Now, we have a president-elect and vice president who will take this country in another direction and create the change and appreciation for diversity and talent that will help the democracy to be stronger. I’m looking forward to inauguration.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN