TX Gov. Abbott: ‘No More Lockdowns in the State of Texas’ — ‘Lockdowns Are Overvalued’

During Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vowed there will be “no more lockdowns” in his state.

As some governors and mayors are increasing restrictions due to spikes in coronavirus cases across the country, Abbott emphasized that the government should not “micromanage the lives of everybody.” He argued that “lockdowns are overvalued” because the virus gets transmitted easily in private gatherings.

“Along the course of dealing with the pandemic, we’ve all learned what works and what does not work. And one thing that government does not need to do is to micromanage the lives of everybody,” Abbott advised.

“We set broad-based guidelines for people to follow that lead to safe practices without micromanaging it. Another thing that I’ve made clear, Brian, and that is no more lockdowns in the state of Texas,” he continued. “And I will tell you this: the value that symptom people place upon lockdowns is misplaced. If you lock people down, it’s going to put them into confined areas where they can transmit COVID just as easily without protocols, and what we’ve found in Texas as well as elsewhere is one of the leading places where people do transmit COVID are in these private gatherings. And so, lockdowns are overvalued.”

