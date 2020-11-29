Sharpton: ‘The President and His Cronies Will Be Held Accountable for Their Many Crimes’

Sunday, as part of his “Gotcha!” segment, MSNBC “PoliticsNation” host Al Sharpton sounded off on the possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning some of his former advisers and associates.

After suggesting the president could try to pardon himself, Sharpton said Trump “and his cronies will be held accountable for their many crimes.”

“I have some advice for the president and his lackeys: don’t count your turkeys before they hatch,” Sharpton advised. “Just like the turkey pardon by the president this week which will suffer a shortened lifespan due to pre-pardoned activities, the villains in the Trump administration cannot be granted a total reprieve with the presidential pardon because the President of the United States can only pardon federal crimes. He has absolutely no power over state charges, and nearly everyone in the Trump orbit is facing state-level liability.”

He continued, “The president and his adult children are facing multiple tax fraud cases. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is under investigation for falsifying real estate documents, and Paul Manafort could see a revival of state charges, just to make a few. And none of those can be disappeared with the presidential pardon. The president and his cronies will be held accountable for their many crimes. The turkeys have come home to roost. And I got you.”

