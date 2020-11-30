MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Republicans Willing to Sell Their Soul’ for Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ of Election Fraud

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that Republicans were willing to “sell their soul” by not speaking out about President Donald Trump’s claims there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, which she said was a “big lie.”

Wallace said, “The reality is, there was no fraud, Republicans are saying gobbly goop, none of that is real, it’s just a man who cannot come to grips with the fact that he lost decisively.”

Addressing her guest former Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele, Wallace said, “It is always dangerous when he lies to his voters, but it is creating an unprecedented and perhaps unsustainable instability to make his supporters, to make half of this country doubt the validity of Joe Biden’s victory.”

Steele said, “I think we have to step back a moment and say that Donald Trump didn’t have to do a lot of convincing here. Donald Trump didn’t have to do a lot of lying to his supporters. He picked a scab in which they already believed a lot of this.”

Wallace said, “I understand the how. What I don’t understand is the why. Because this isn’t just, you know, an anti-elite world view, stick it to the mainstream media, they’re out to get us. This is a lie. It is a lie. I don’t understand why Roy Blunt goes along with the lie. I don’t understand why Asa Hutchinson says, ‘Oh, we got to let this play out.’ There’s nothing to play out. Judges appointed by Democratic and Republican presidents have thrown every lawsuit out. Kelly Loeffler said that we have to let the investigation finish. There is no investigation. There was no fraud, no widespread fraud, no foreign conspiracy. There was no fraud. The recounts have turned up votes that are by and large exactly in line with the vote on election day. So I understand the how and I understand that long-standing institutional distrust. I don’t understand the why. Why are Republicans willing to sell their soul for a big lie?”

Steele said, “They’re afraid of the very people that they have sold this lie to.”

