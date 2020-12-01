GOP Rep. Stefanik: Pelosi Losing Leverage, Controlled by the Far-Left in AOC

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) laid out a dynamic in the House of Representatives as the White House, and the Senate Republicans worked to hammer out an agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on a COVID-19 relief package.

According to Stefanik, Pelosi’s grip on the control of the House was slipping as more so-called progressive Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), were on the rise.

“I think Mitch is exactly right. Speaker Pelosi has walked away again and again and again from negotiations,” she said. “There are a number of provisions that we agree on. For example, additional aid to small businesses who are continuing to suffer, particularly as we head into this holiday and retail season. Direct support for K-12 schools. That legislation would be signed into law today or yesterday if Speaker Pelosi would negotiate in good faith. Instead, she played politics leading up to the election, and she lost.”

“She lost every single toss-up seat in the country,” Stefanik continued. “Republicans have picked up numerous seats, and we’re continuing to pick them with an Iowa House seat and a California House seat. She is losing her leverage by the day. And I think the reality is if she can get her votes for speaker, which is still an open question, she is controlled by the far-left in AOC. So she’s going to have to go to them to get their approval.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor