McCaskill Calls on GOP Senators to Admit Biden Won — Time to ‘Step Up,’ ‘There Is No Fraud’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that it was time for her former Senate colleagues on the Republican side to admit Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

McCaskill was reacting to the news Attorney General Bill Barr said the Department of Justice’s investigation has not found evidence of fraud on a scale large enough to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

McCaskill said, “Let’s take a step back and see what has happened in the last few days. On Sunday night, Donald Trump’s choice to head up election security went on 60 Minutes and said as plainly as it could be said that there was no fraud, that 95% of the ballots were backed up with paper ballots that were auditable. That he hand counts match the machine counts, and once again, there was no fraud. That was the first blow. Then the second blow came today when Barr, who appears to have been willing to do almost anything for Donald Trump, finally drew the line and said, ‘Nope, not doing that. I’m not going to pretend there is evidence when there is no evidence. There is no fraud that is sufficient to do anything to overturn this election. Let’s move along here.'”

She continued, “Now my favorite part of today was Ron Johnson. Okay, hapless Ron Johnson, he comes up with this statement — I mean, it is just hysterical— he comes up with a statement, ‘Well, I want him to show me the evidence that there is no fraud.’ Yo hoo, Ron, you don’t show no evidence. That is why there is nothing to show. That is why you have nothing. That is why the president has nothing, and that is why his clown car of pretend lawyers has nothing. So I would say to my colleagues that served in the Senate, it is now time. It is time. You’ve got Chris Krebs and Barr, that is all you need to step up and talk about democracy and the will of the voters, please finally it is time.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN