McEnany: ‘Nancy Pelosi Has Been Derelict in Her Duty — She Does Not Deserve to Be Speaker Ever Again’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “irresponsible” and “disgusting” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had not worked with Republicans to pass coronavirus relief funds.

She argued Pelosi did not “deserve” to be Speaker of the House any longer.

“What’s the latest is Joe Manchin needs to go have a discussion with Nancy Pelosi, who has been fundamentally unserious in a way that’s irresponsible and quite frankly, disgusting,” she said. “That she resumes the House, puts the House back in session, and one of the bills she puts forward about legalizing marijuana. About going after Tiger King and regulating the use of tigers instead of focusing on the American people and the relief that’s needed. Her stimulus bill was chock full of guess what, mail-in voting regulations to try to secure Democrat power in the halls of Congress. While this president said Nancy Pelosi, you won’t negotiate with me? Well, guess what? I’ll do protections from evictions. I’ll do more funding for unemployment insurance via executive order.”

“He’s been serious while Nancy Pelosi has been derelict in her duty, and she does not deserve to be speaker ever again,” McEnany added.

