Joy Reid: Defund the Police ‘Energized’ Young Voters, People Who Disagree with It Were Never Going to Vote Democrat Anyway

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid disagreed with former President Barack Obama’s criticism of “defund the police” as a slogan that loses supporters by maintaining that no one who “disagrees with defund the police was ever going to vote for any Democrat anyway,” and that defund the police “energized a lot of young voters.”

