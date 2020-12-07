Surgeon General: ‘Need to Be More Intelligent’ about Some Closures, Closing Down Outdoor Gatherings Just Forces People Inside

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said that “we need to be more intelligent, more strategic about some of these closures,” and specifically stated that it’s generally safe to keep schools open and the fact that “if you close down people’s ability to congregate in an outdoor area, they’re just going to run inside and the virus will spread.”

Adams said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “We know that it is safe to keep schools open in general, when you take precautions. We know that outside is better than inside, and that if you close down people’s ability to congregate in an outdoor area, they’re just going to run inside and the virus will spread. So, I think we need to be more intelligent, more strategic about some of these closures, and we’re going to try to give states and health departments better advice. But to the people out there, I would say, you still have to comply, you’ve still got to use common sense. If you have 20 people outside of your household gathering together outside, that’s still going to be higher risk than if you’re with people just within your household.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett