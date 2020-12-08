Clyburn on Trump Contesting Election Results: ‘This Is an Attempted Coup’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Tuesday weighed in on President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 presidential election results due to allegations of voter fraud.

Clyburn told CNN’s “New Day” that Trump is attempting to “overthrow our government” via a “coup.” He also reiterated that he thinks Trump was akin to former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini with his “in your face” attempts to “overthrow our government.”

“Well, let me just say this: this is an attempt to overthrow our government,” Clyburn advised. “You may not call it a coup, but this is an attempted coup. Now, some people say he is trying to steal the election. He is not trying to steal the election. That denotes some kind of unknown activity when you are stealing. No. That’s not what he’s doing. He is in your face trying to overthrow the will of the people. But right here on your network, I said three years ago that this man did not plan to give up this White House. I think … Don Lemon asked me did I compare him to Hitler. I said, no, I compare him to Mussolini. And if you go back and look the night before he gave his State of the Union address in 2018, that’s what I said then because I saw it coming. And that’s what he’s doing here.”

Clyburn went on to urge his GOP colleagues to speak out against Trump.

“We should not allow anything akin to this to be taking place in this country,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent