Dershowitz: Judicial Election Challenges ‘Should Be Praised’ — ‘Even if It Doesn’t Impact This Election, It Will Improve Future Elections’

Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit challenging the way four states conducted their elections, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz acknowledged the long-shot prospects for President Donald Trump during an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

However, he urged the Trump legal team to continue because it could “improve future elections.”

“Never say ‘pack it in,'” he said. “Keep fighting, keep arguing, keep doing but understand the likelihood of the outcome. Don’t be expecting things that are unlikely to happen. But don’t give up the fight. Why give up the fight? If, look — even if it doesn’t impact this election, it will improve future elections. That’s why the lawyer should be praised. They’re trying to improve our electoral system. This is not undemocratic. This is consistent with our system of checks and balances.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor