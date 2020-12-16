Cotton: ‘The Biden Family Needs to Come Clean’

Wednesday during an appearance on FNC’s “The Daily Briefing,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to President-elect Joe Biden’s response to a question, saying he was “confident” his son Hunter Biden did nothing wrong.

Cotton urged Biden and his family to “come clean” about their business dealings to shore up confidence from the American people.

“[I]t’s nice that he finally deigned to answer Peter Doocy or any other reporter as opposed to just arrogantly dismissing their question,” he said. “He may be confident in his son, but I don’t think many of the American people are. Look, Hunter Biden has been under investigation by multiple U.S. Attorneys for multiple potential crimes like tax fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, fraud in connection with purchasing a hospital or investing in one with Joe Biden and his brother.”

“This is why the Biden family needs to come clean,” Cotton continued. “They need to explain exactly what Hunter Biden has been up to, and they need to let the American people get to the bottom of it. It’s why the media should have addressed these things before the election as opposed to trying to bury any news that would reflect poorly on Joe Biden and his family practice of profiting off his public office.”

