Dem Sen. Carper on Hunter Biden Special Counsel: We Should ‘Move on’ and Focus on Vaccines

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) reacted to calls for a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter by stating that it is time to “turn the page and move on.” Because “There are hundreds of millions of people in this country that need to be vaccinated.”

Carper said, “We need to turn the page and move on. There are hundreds of millions of people in this country that need to be vaccinated.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett