Schiff: Trump ‘Is Going to Descend into Further Madness’ Dealing with Post-Presidency ‘Liability’

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on CNN that President Donald Trump “is going to descend in further madness” as he worries about his post-presidency “personal liability.”

When asked about reports President Donald Trump entertained suggestions to declare martial law, Schiff said, “This is exactly who Donald Trump is. He would like to be an autocrat. He has nothing but disdain for the institutions of our democracy. And if he can stay in power by cheating or lying, or stealing, he’ll do it. He is going to fail at it. But the fact that he is entertaining this assortment of various morally challenged people in the Oval Office suggesting martial law or seizing voting machines is deeply damaging towards our democracy.”

Anchor John Berman asked, “What are the guard rails for the next 30 days?”

Schiff said, “I think we can expect the president is going to descend in further madness as he exits the Oval Office and is worrying about his own personal liability and his financial debt and everything else. In terms of the guard rails, they’re the same guard rails ultimately that we always had, the people of the government. Will they stand up to him? Some will and some have, and all too many capitulated.”

