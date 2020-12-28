CNN’s Navarro: Any Republican Who Supported ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Trump Can Not Call Out Others Lies

CNN contributor Ana Navarro said Monday on “Newsroom” that she was “flabbergasted by the level of hypocrisy” in Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) tweet about Dr. Anthony Fauci changing his estimate on the number of American who need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Navarro then expanded her criticisms to “any Republican” who supported President Donald Trump.

Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity It isn’t just him Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know “what’s good for them” so they need to be tricked into “doing the right thing” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 27, 2020

Navarro said, “He calls Dr. Fauci a liar. Let’s begin with that. Look, any Republican who for the last four years has been justifying, defending being complicit with, standing silently, being cowardly as Donald Trump lies his way through the presidency for four years — we all heard the Woodward tapes where Donald Trump has been lying about the level of danger posed by COVID, he knew about it in February. So if you have been okay with Donald Trump lying, if you have been supporting Donald Trump, who is the liar-in-chief, honestly, Pinocchio could come down with a Sequoia tree as a nose, and you don’t have a leg to stand onto criticize and call out somebody for lying.”

