Dem Sen. Casey: Josh Hawley Attaching ‘His Name to One of the Biggest Lies in American History’

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that his colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is attaching his name to “one of the biggest lies in American history” by objecting to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the Senate on January 6.

Anchor Jim Sciutto said, “Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, I just wonder what your reaction is because he specifically cited, Pennsylvania, your state not following election laws thereby contradicting not only you but your Republican colleague, Pat Toomey and by the way the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. How do you respond to a Missouri senator claiming Pennsylvania got it wrong?”

Casey said, “First and foremost, it’s a lot of BS. I won’t fill in the blanks. It’s the big lie. The lie the president has been perpetuated for months now —at least weeks now and even months preparing for the big lie. It’s hard to comprehend a United States senator attaching their name to that big lie. I call it a cheap political move. That is probably an understatement. As you said, it’s a direct attack on Pennsylvania, our voters, courts, all those election officials. By the way, election if officials in counties that Donald Trump won and he won a lot of counties in a state like ours even though Joe Biden won the state overall. We don’t need any United States senator or member of Congress from another state telling us what to do. We know how to run elections. We do it well. We do it fairly and in accordance with the law. It’s a big lie.”

He added, “This is going to be a mark on the record of that individual for the rest of their life. And especially someone, in this case, Senator Hawley, who is a lawyer, who is the attorney general of his home state. It’s hard to comprehend that he wants to attach his name to one of the biggest lies in American history.”

