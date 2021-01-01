GOP Rep. Waltz on China Bounty Intel: ‘Regularly’ Saw Chinese-Made Weapons in Hands of Taliban, I’m ‘Demanding’ Briefing

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to declassified intelligence suggesting China placed bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan by stating that during his service in Afghanistan, “We regularly saw brand new, Chinese-made weapons” in the hands of the Taliban and saying that he is demanding a briefing on the intelligence.

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:15] “We regularly saw brand new, Chinese-made weapons all over the place when we captured them from the Taliban. We could never confirm for sure back then whether they were off the black market or they were being provided from the Chinese government. I am demanding a briefing. I want to see action if this intelligence turns out to be true.”

