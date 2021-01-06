GOP Sen. Cramer: Manchin a ‘Moderate Vote Unless Chuck Schumer Needs Him’ – Can’t Count on Him or Sinema

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said that you can’t count on Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to break with Senate Democrats if they hold the majority and said that Manchin is “a pretty good moderate vote unless Chuck Schumer needs him.”

Cramer said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “The problem with Sen. Manchin, in my observations of him is, he’s a pretty good moderate vote unless Chuck Schumer needs him. And if the vote makes a difference, which is the only time it really matters, he hasn’t been that reliable. So, you can’t rely on that. Kyrsten’s a bit even more rebellious than Joe is in her conference, as she was in the House, when I served with her there. But those are not the things you can count on. Remember, there’s a lot — the majority has a lot to give a senator. They have a lot that they can entice them with, like chairmanships and other things.”

