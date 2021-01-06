GOP Sen. Cramer: Trump Bears ‘Some Responsibility’ for ‘Inciting’ Rhetoric, But Rioters Made Their Own Decisions

More from GOP Sen. Cramer: He says Trump’s message was “inciting.” “It was all really awful” Cramer says “It was pouring fuel on a spark, so no, he does bear some responsibility.” Cramer goes on to say it isn’t Trump’s fault that people made decisions today to storm the Capitol pic.twitter.com/qSoiDZzwwc

While speaking with USA Today on Wednesday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated that President Donald Trump “does bear some responsibility” for “inciting” with his rhetoric, “But, it’s not his fault” that people chose to break into the Capitol.

Cramer said, “The call to march and march down to the Capitol. It was inciting. And then the — and even his praise for Rudy Giuliani, who was calling for combat. I mean, it was just — it was all really awful. It was pouring fuel on a spark. So…he does bear some responsibility.”

He added, “But, it’s not his fault that people made decisions to break into this building and start desecrating the — this incredible temple of democracy. It’s every individual who made that decision’s fault.”

