Liz Cheney: ‘The President Formed the Mob’ ‘He Lit the Flame’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) reacted to the riot at the U.S. Capitol by saying “the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob. The president addressed the mob. He lit the flame.”

Cheney said, “I think what’s important is to just recognize we just had a violent mob assault the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent us from carrying out our constitutional duties. And there is no question that the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob. The president addressed the mob. He lit the flame. And this is what America is not. … And what happened today can never happen again in the United States, and the president needs to take responsibility for it.”

